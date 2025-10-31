In the summer of 1742, an international business scandal nearly broke out in Istanbul. Dutch merchants began searching for their trading partner Gerasim Maksimovich from Poltava through diplomatic channels. They were concerned about the fate of the goods they had given him to sell two years earlier. But they did not know that a ship with the long-awaited goods from the Hetmanate was already sailing towards them across the Black Sea. This is a story about two entrepreneurial brothers who were able to profit even from unexpected imprisonment and found a way to fulfil their contract with foreigners, despite the obstacles posed by the same evil that modern Ukrainians are fighting in the east.
The heroes of this text are two brothers, the Maksymovychs, who lived in Poltava in the 18th century. They traded in the Hetmanate and undertook more risky export projects: they sold livestock to Germany and travelled to the Crimean Khanate to sell furs. Venturing beyond the business landscape at that time was very dangerous, and every trip was a temptation of fate. One such trading trip to Crimea suddenly ended with what our business story begins with.
this business case has a happy ending: both brothers joined the elite of society — one became a representative of the Cossack leadership, the other received a title of nobility.
The story begins in Crimea in the summer of 1735. At that time, one of the brothers, Gerasim, while completing another export deal, unexpectedly ended up in prison in Kafa (now Feodosia). It is not difficult to imagine what happened to the captive's goods.
The arrest occurred because of the outbreak of war between the Russian Empire and the Ottoman Empire. At that time, the Crimean Khanate was a vassal of the Ottomans. Nine merchants from Poltava (among whom was Gerasim Maksymovych), who had brought furs to Kafa, were unlucky. All Ukrainian merchants, along with their servants and assistants, were detained by the Crimeans. In fact, they were taken hostage. They were later taken to Istanbul, to the most famous Turkish prison of the time — Yedikule, or the Castle of Seven Towers. It was there that Yuriy Khmelnytsky (Bogdan's son) was once imprisoned.
The Poltava entrepreneurs were stuck behind bars for four years. It was only in 1739, after a peace treaty, that the hostages were released. Not everyone survived captivity; two (one of the merchants and a servant) died. Gerasim Maksymovych was lucky — he remained alive. Moreover, the merchant did not lose his business acumen. Finding himself in one of the main business centres of the world at that time, Gerasim took full advantage of the situation.
Istanbul at that time was a giant business hub, the main crossroads of trade routes between the East and the West. It was the end point of the Great Silk Road, so numerous European companies, including Dutch ones, had trading posts there. It was with representatives of the latter that Gerasim Maksymovych became acquainted after his release. The Dutch were looking for an energetic and reliable partner who would establish direct trade with the Hetmanate.
Gerasim made a good impression. He had not lost his confidence and quick wit, despite four years in prison and empty pockets (even today, it is difficult to imagine that after being transferred between the prisons of two countries, a released entrepreneur would have his money and property returned to him years later).
The Poltava merchant signed a written agreement with the foreigners. According to the contract, the Dutch provided Gerasim Maksymovych with goods, which he had to sell in the Hetmanate. Gerasim was to fulfil his obligations with counter-deliveries of Ukrainian goods. The money to purchase them was to come from the sale of goods provided by the Dutch.
But even before the war, the Russian Empire had blocked the export of some of these goods from the Hetmanate to Crimea and the Ottomans. Perhaps Gerasim, who knew the ins and outs of trade, did not inform his partners about the problem, hoping to find workarounds. Or he simply forgot about the obstacles.
Across the sea and the Wild Field, Gerasim Maksymovych finally returned to Poltava, where his brother Semen was waiting for him. They came from a local merchant family, and their father had been involved in trade since at least 1714. From childhood, Gerasim and Semen had seen their father buying and selling, and knew the routes, goods and prices. It is not surprising that both continued the merchant dynasty.
But after returning from prison in Istanbul, Gerasim decided to change his occupation. He took a job as a civil servant, which opened the way to higher social status among the nobility. Although the Maksymovych merchants were rich and influential, they formally belonged to the townspeople . Therefore, unlike the privileged classes — the nobility and Cossacks — they had no privileges and paid all taxes.
But while Gerasim was starting a new career, someone had to fulfil the contract with the Dutch. His brother Semen helped him. We do not know exactly what goods the Poltava merchant received from foreign merchants. Most likely, it was fabric — a valuable and sought-after commodity with no expiry date. So Semen took his time, selling everything at the main fairs of the Hetmanate, trying to get the most out of it.
In the spring of 1741, Gerasim Maksymovych sent a letter to the Dutch in Istanbul. It stated that part of the goods had been sold. This was the first and last letter from the Poltava brothers during the entire agreement.
A year later, the Dutch lost their patience. They began to search for their Poltava partners through diplomatic channels. But it is known that it was in 1742 that Semen Maksymovych intensified his efforts to fulfil the contract. In May of that year, he sent a shipment to the port of Kezlev (Yevpatoria), accompanied by a merchant partner.
However, it was objectively difficult to close the deal. Russia systematically suppressed the Hetmanate's foreign trade, creating better conditions for the movement of its own goods through the northern imperial ports. The first bans on exports from Ukraine were introduced as early as 1714. Over the next few decades, the list was expanded, and outposts and customs offices were built at the borders. In this way, the direct trade links between the Ukrainian elite and their international partners were deliberately destroyed.
Semen found a solution. He purchased only those goods that could be transported through Crimea without hindrance, namely cow and sheep butter and fur. This was a successful option, as there was stable demand for these goods.
The Belgorod merchants from whom Maksymovych initially ordered butter let him down. Therefore, he had to urgently look for other suppliers. These included, for example, the estates of Cossack leaders, where they kept large herds of cattle, necessary for the production of large batches of butter.
Semen Maksymovych spent money on purchasing barrels and other packaging for goods, paying customs duties at the border, and paying for transportation by ship across the Black Sea. A register of expenses in talers , has been preserved, so we provide the estimate. At that time, one taler was approximately equal to 60 kopecks. To give you an idea: one ruble could buy two sheep.
Interestingly, export logistics costs here account for approximately 20% of the cost of goods. This figure is quite acceptable even today.
n total, the Dutch received more than eight tonnes of butter — a large-scale export operation for that time. Its weight was estimated in the register using the Turkish measure "oko" (approximately 1.28 kg). Semen Maksymovych exported 5,200 ok of cow's butter and 1,708 ok of a mixture of sheep's and cow's butter. There was a lot of hassle with the butter: it was well salted, poured with brine and placed in large barrels with a capacity of about 500 litres each. To prevent the goods from spoiling on the way, the barrels were hermetically sealed.
The contract was successfully fulfilled despite the difficult conditions of imperial trade restrictions. Instead of a long list of goods, the Dutch received eight tonnes of high-quality butter and valuable fox fur — goods that were in demand on the Ottoman markets. The financial outcome of the deal for the Dutch is unknown. However, Ukrainian merchants demonstrated ingenuity and flexibility in the face of severe restrictions.
After the export saga, the Maksymovych brothers' business took off. In 1741, when a significant portion of Dutch goods should have already been sold, Semen made a serious investment in real estate. Perhaps it was a coincidence, but it can be assumed that this is how he disposed of part of his profits.
Maksymovych bought a luxurious estate in the centre of Poltava — on Starorynkova Street, next to the Assumption Cathedral, the main church of the city. The courtyard had five rooms for the owners, one for the servants, three storerooms, a stable, and a barn. Semen kept eight hired hands here to work on the farm.
The estate had previously belonged to one of the city's leading figures, the archpriest of the Assumption Cathedral, who had been dead for many years at the time of the sale. Semen purchased the property after the abbot's widow entered a convent, following her son Peter's monastic tonsure. He later became famous as Paisius Velichkovsky and was canonised as a saint in 1988.
The cost of the estate was 200 tsarist rubles. For that amount, one could buy a whole herd of oxen. To put this into perspective, ten years later, in 1751, Ivan Kotlyarevsky, author of "Eneida", would buy a farmstead in Poltava. He would pay only 27.5 roubles for a decent house with land.
Seventeen years later, in 1758, Semen became a Cossack — he received the rank of ensign and moved from the townspeople to the Cossack elite. Thanks to his rise in status , Semen was exempted from some taxes, gained the right to buy land and have dependent peasants, and to distil and sell vodka. Taking advantage of this, in 1760, Semen founded another farmstead seven or eight versts from the city, in addition to his farmstead ten versts from Poltava.
Gerasim successfully developed his career as an official. In 1767, he rose to the rank of hereditary nobility. In the same year, Gerasim bought one of the farms near the city from his brother. The document of transfer of ownership, which has been preserved in the archives, was signed by both Maksymovychs.
After becoming a Cossack, Semen did not abandon trade. He dealt with large sums of money and influential merchants. One of his partners, for example, was a member of the city government who sold cattle in Silesia and brought cloth from there. In a document that has been preserved, he stated that he "trades for money in the amount of up to a thousand rubles for his retired military comrade Semen Maksymenko ". It should be noted that four rubles could buy an ox.
Sources are silent about Gerasim's personal life, but it is known that Semen had a wife and children. At least one of his sons continued his father's business — they are mentioned together in the list of Poltava merchants from 1767: "Semen Maksymovych with his son Petro." This is the last mention of the heroes of this text preserved in the archives.
This story has been preserved thanks to a complaint. The Central State Historical Archive in Kyiv, in the fund of the Kyiv Provincial Chancellery, preserves a case from 1742 concerning the search by the authorities for the Poltava merchant Gerasim Maksymovych. The complaint was filed by Andriy Magrin, Dutch translator from Istanbul.
The presence of Ukrainian merchants in the Crimean Khanate may surprise those who stereotypically perceive Ukrainian-Tatar relations as constant confrontation. In fact, during the years of peaceful coexistence between the Hetmanate and Crimea, there was active trade.
Poltava merchants and the Zaporizhzhia Sich played a particularly important role here, as the route from Poltava to Crimea and back necessarily passed through them. If travelling by ox cart, the journey in one direction could take about three weeks.
Ukrainian merchants bought salt, chamois leather, raisins, and walnuts in Crimea. Sources mention three types of wine that the Hetmanate imported from Crimea: Sudak wine, named after the city of Sudak; Kachinsky wine, from the Kacha River valley; and Alminsky wine, from the Alma River valley.
Crimean Tatars often brought horses to the Sich for sale, as well as saddles, sabres, bows, and even Turkish rifles. In 1704, Ivan Bykhovets, an envoy of Hetman Mazepa, mentioned that while in Crimea, he bought bows and saddles "for household needs."
In addition, the Crimean Khanate re-exported many goods from other parts of the Ottoman Empire. These included coffee from the Levant, wine from the Greek islands, Turkish soap, Egyptian sponges, carob fruits from the island of Crete, and rice — referred to in contemporary sources as "ryzh" or "sorochynske pshono". There was also incense, dates, figs, lemons and lemon juice, olives and olive oil, orange peel, almonds, copper, pearls, and some types of fabrics, including silk and cotton.
What did the Hetmanate export to Crimea? One of the main commodities was fur: fox, hare, squirrel, ferret, marmot and even cat skins. Large and small cattle, cow and sheep butter, tobacco and even vodka were also sold in the Crimean Khanate.
In the mid-18th century, French diplomat Charles Peissonnol reported that 60-80 barrels of vodka, 30-40 barrels of cherry brandy and almost 40 tonnes of tobacco were brought annually from the Sich to the Crimean Khanate.
Salt was a strategic commodity in those days, as it was the main preservative for storing food. Salt consumption in the 18th century was two pounds (820 grams) per month and almost 10 kg per year. This does not mean that everyone ate 27 grams of salt every day. It was used primarily for pickling lard, meat and fish. Without salt, it would have been impossible to make one of the culinary brands of the Hetmanate — salted Opishnia plums.
In the 18th century, three main types of salt could be bought in the Hetmanate: krymka, bakhmutka, and salt brought from the saltworks of the Carpathian region.
The latter was transported to the Hetmanate by merchants known as kolomytsi. Bakhmutka was produced in what is now Donbas. The people who produced and sold it were called torianiki, a name derived from the Torska Fortress, near which the saltworks were located. The best and most popular type of salt was krymka. It was transported by chumaks, who bought their goods in the Crimean Khanate.
Since the Crimean Khanate was the main exporter of salt to the Hetmanate, every interstate conflict led to a significant increase in the price of this strategic commodity. When the Russo-Turkish War began in 1768, the price per pood (16.4 kg) of salt in Cossack Ukraine doubled to 90 kopecks. At that time, this amount was enough to buy two sheep.
In the 18th century, merchants in the Hetmanate consisted of several groups.
Since the time of Khmelnytsky, there had been a large community of Greek merchants in Cossack Ukraine. They came from the Ottoman Empire and, thanks to their connections, controlled most of the trade with the East. The largest number of Greek merchants was in the city of Nizhyn. Bogdan Khmelnytsky himself encouraged the settlement of Greeks in the Hetmanate, believing that with their help, Cossack Ukraine would be able to establish international trade.
Cossack officers and Zaporozhian Cossacks were actively involved in trade. Wealthy Cossacks traded primarily in vodka, tobacco and livestock. The Zaporozhian Cossacks earned good money from intermediary trade. They resold goods from the south to the north and vice versa.