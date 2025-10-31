Consequences for Poltava merchants

The contract was successfully fulfilled despite the difficult conditions of imperial trade restrictions. Instead of a long list of goods, the Dutch received eight tonnes of high-quality butter and valuable fox fur — goods that were in demand on the Ottoman markets. The financial outcome of the deal for the Dutch is unknown. However, Ukrainian merchants demonstrated ingenuity and flexibility in the face of severe restrictions.

After the export saga, the Maksymovych brothers' business took off. In 1741, when a significant portion of Dutch goods should have already been sold, Semen made a serious investment in real estate. Perhaps it was a coincidence, but it can be assumed that this is how he disposed of part of his profits. Maksymovych bought a luxurious estate in the centre of Poltava — on Starorynkova Street, next to the Assumption Cathedral, the main church of the city. The courtyard had five rooms for the owners, one for the servants, three storerooms, a stable, and a barn. Semen kept eight hired hands here to work on the farm. The estate had previously belonged to one of the city's leading figures, the archpriest of the Assumption Cathedral, who had been dead for many years at the time of the sale. Semen purchased the property after the abbot's widow entered a convent, following her son Peter's monastic tonsure. He later became famous as Paisius Velichkovsky and was canonised as a saint in 1988. The cost of the estate was 200 tsarist rubles. For that amount, one could buy a whole herd of oxen. To put this into perspective, ten years later, in 1751, Ivan Kotlyarevsky, author of "Eneida", would buy a farmstead in Poltava. He would pay only 27.5 roubles for a decent house with land.

Who became merchants in the Hetmanate

Seventeen years later, in 1758, Semen became a Cossack — he received the rank of ensign and moved from the townspeople to the Cossack elite. Thanks to his rise in status , Semen was exempted from some taxes, gained the right to buy land and have dependent peasants, and to distil and sell vodka. Taking advantage of this, in 1760, Semen founded another farmstead seven or eight versts from the city, in addition to his farmstead ten versts from Poltava. Gerasim successfully developed his career as an official. In 1767, he rose to the rank of hereditary nobility. In the same year, Gerasim bought one of the farms near the city from his brother. The document of transfer of ownership, which has been preserved in the archives, was signed by both Maksymovychs.

Signature of Gerasim Signature of Semen

After becoming a Cossack, Semen did not abandon trade. He dealt with large sums of money and influential merchants. One of his partners, for example, was a member of the city government who sold cattle in Silesia and brought cloth from there. In a document that has been preserved, he stated that he "trades for money in the amount of up to a thousand rubles for his retired military comrade Semen Maksymenko ". It should be noted that four rubles could buy an ox. Sources are silent about Gerasim's personal life, but it is known that Semen had a wife and children. At least one of his sons continued his father's business — they are mentioned together in the list of Poltava merchants from 1767: "Semen Maksymovych with his son Petro." This is the last mention of the heroes of this text preserved in the archives.

This story has been preserved thanks to a complaint. The Central State Historical Archive in Kyiv, in the fund of the Kyiv Provincial Chancellery, preserves a case from 1742 concerning the search by the authorities for the Poltava merchant Gerasim Maksymovych. The complaint was filed by Andriy Magrin, Dutch translator from Istanbul.