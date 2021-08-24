The BetterMe apps family is included in the world's top 5 software products for fitness and health.



The apps were created as a result of an experiment by the Ukrainian holding company Genesis in 2016. The experiment proved to be very successful: “BetterMe was launched by Victoriia Repa. She joined us when she was 24, and in the course of her first couple of years with us, she really excelled. We decided to assign her to a project. It was just a test, to design three screens for our first fitness application. She did it, and we decided to create a separate business out of this,” recalls Genesis CEO Volodymyr Mnoholietnii.



Victoriia immediately focused on the North American market, with seven out of 10 Americans being overweight. She started with a Facebook page about healthy lifestyle, which gained an audience of 200,000 followers, even before the official release of the BetterMe app. The app took off as well, with 1.5 million downloads in a year, and 80 million in four years.



Later, the line-up was expanded with apps for men, for yoga, running, meditation, and others.



BetterMe paid off just two months after its release.