What unites HBO, Apple, Lacoste, Audi, as well as the bands Twenty One Pilots, Coldplay and ONUKA? All of them are clients of the Ukrainian production studio Radioactive Film (RF). The company was created in 1998 by Americans of Ukrainian origin Darko Skulskyi and Roman Kindrachu, along with their third partner Johann Wolf. Later, they were joined by Yevheniia Yatsuta, currently holding the executive producer position at the company.

It is safe to say that it was RF that “pulled” Ukraine into the global market of music video making and film production. They were the first who gave the world high-quality studio work for a compelling Ukrainian price. This first drove dozens of music bands to shoot their music videos in Ukraine, and later feature length film directors, including Martin Campbell (“Casino Royale”) and Tony Kaye (“American History X”).RF activities have done a lot for the image of Ukraine. For example, songs like Sorry by Nothing But Thieves, What Went Down by Foals, and Kamikaze by MØ emphasize the post-Soviet aesthetics of the Kyiv district Troyeshchyna, but not through the stereotype of a dangerous area, but as a place filled with youth energy. Thus, one music video by another, Kyiv turns in the eyes of tens of millions of viewers from the capital of the poorest European country waging a war into a progressive and fashionable city.