Not Ore and Corn.
30 Products of Independent Ukraine That Took Over the World
2. Aeroprakt: ultralight airplanes
3. Petcube: the best gadget for animals
4. BRIG motor boats
5. UBC Group: refrigeration equipment
6. Filmotechnic: cranes for filming
7. BetterMe: apps for a healthy lifestyle
8. UGears: a cool construction kit
9. Reface: an app for “swapping” the face
10. Grammarly: online written English assistant
11. Apostera: a unique technology for Audi
12. Parimatch: a global bookmaker
13. Animagrad Studio cartoons
14. People.ai: the smartest sales assistant
15. Front Pictures: incredible lighting effects
16. Jooble - a Google in the world of job seeking
What unites HBO, Apple, Lacoste, Audi, as well as the bands Twenty One Pilots, Coldplay and ONUKA? All of them are clients of the Ukrainian production studio Radioactive Film (RF). The company was created in 1998 by Americans of Ukrainian origin Darko Skulskyi and Roman Kindrachu, along with their third partner Johann Wolf. Later, they were joined by Yevheniia Yatsuta, currently holding the executive producer position at the company.
About the 30 Products of Independence project
The list of Ukrainian products that have conquered the world is compiled by the editorial staff of LIGA.net based on their own experience and communication with entrepreneurs and consultants. The list is not exhaustive. The companies are listed in a random order.
LIGA.net thanks Kyivstar for translating this project from Ukrainian into English.
